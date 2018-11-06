Celtic send classy message to Daniel Arzani

Celtic loanee Daniel Arzani suffered a devastating blow and will require an operation on an ACL injury.
The youngster was injured in Celtic’s win over Dundee last week. The young exciting player is now facing a lengthy spell in the rehab.
He has penned an emotion post on Twitter confirming his injury. He has also thanked Celtic supporters for their best wishes.
Arzani is a highly rated young midfielder and the news will come as a big blow for the Australian football fans as well.
The talented midfielder was one of the exciting young players at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Manchester City signed him from Melbourne City in the summer transfer window, and quickly loaned him to Celtic.
The Bhoys responded to Arzani’s tweet with a classy message that will surely boost his morale.
We’re all wishing you a speedy recovery, @iamdanielarzani! 💚🤞 https://t.co/OQxJuTBvOS
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 6, 2018
Celtic fans can hope that Arzani recovers quickly and gets back to action at some point during the season. The Bhoys will face RB Leipzig at Parkhead on Thursday in their next match.