Celtic remain keen on Ryan Fraser

Celtic are keen on signing Ryan Fraser this summer.

The 26-year-old’s contract with Bournemouth expired earlier this summer and he is a free agent right now.





The midfielder has been linked with quite a few Premier League clubs but Celtic are not prepared to give up on the chase just yet as per reports (h/t Daily Record).

It will be interesting to see if Neil Lennon can lure the player to Scotland in the coming weeks.

Celtic could use some extra creativity in their midfield and Fraser should prove to be a fantastic addition.

The former Bournemouth star has proven his quality in the Premier League and he should be able to make an immediate impact in the Scottish Premiership if he moves to Celtic.

On a free transfer, it would be a no brainer and Celtic must do everything in their power to convince the player to join them.

Fraser can play multiple roles and his versatility will be an added bonus for Neil Lennon and Celtic.

It will be interesting to see where the 26-year-old ends up this summer.

He has been heavily linked with Newcastle as well.

Celtic can provide him with a key role in their starting lineup and he would be able to play European football with them as well. A move to Parkhead wouldn’t be such a bad option for Ryan Fraser.