Celtic receive boost in their pursuit of Fraser Forster

Celtic are keen on signing Fraser Forster on a permanent deal this summer.

The keeper was on loan at Parkhead and he made quite an impression. Neil Lennon is hoping to keep him at the club next season as well.

Forster has established himself as the first-choice keeper at Celtic and he will be keen on the transfer as well.

He is not a key member of the first team at Southampton and therefore a return to St Mary’s would not make sense.

Forster needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Celtic can provide him with that platform.

As per Daily Star, Southampton could be forced to sell some of their players this summer due to the financial losses they have suffered because of the current health crisis.

The likes of Ings, Redmond, Ward-Prowse and Forster are some of the names that could be sold to raise some funds.

The news will come as a boost to Celtic. They will be confident of snapping up Forster now.

Celtic will be looking to win their 10th title in a row next year and keeping key players like Forster is important to their cause.

They should look to get the deal done as soon as possible.