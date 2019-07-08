Celtic readying improved offer for Romaine Sawyers

Celtic have been linked with a move for Romaine Sawyers this summer.
The Brentford midfielder is a target for the Scottish giants and they are prepared to submit an improved offer for him.
According to Daily Record, the Hoops submitted an initial offer of around £1.5m for the midfielder and it was turned down by the Championship outfit.
Celtic will now submit an offer of around £2.5m for the player.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.
They are in desperate need of reinforcements in central midfield with Scott Brown past his peak. Sawyers has the physicality and the technical ability to succeed in the Scottish league.
He could be a star for Neil Lennon’s side next season. Also, if Ntcham decides to move on, Celtic will need to replace his technicality and physical presence.
The Scottish champions wanted to sign David Turnbull initially but the move collapsed because of financial demands and medical issues.
Sawyers seems like an alternative option for Celtic.
They have the resources to pull off the transfer and they should look to wrap it up as soon as possible.