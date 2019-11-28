Celtic ready to sell Eboue Kouassi in January

Celtic are ready to sell Eboue Kouassi in January.
According to Football Insider, the player is keen on an exit as well. He hasn’t played for the Hoops for a while now because of a serious knee injury.
Celtic paid £3m for the midfielder but they are prepared to cut their losses on the 21-year-old now. They will sell him for a fee of around £1m.
A loan deal might be on the cards as well if there are no suitors for a permanent deal.
Kouassi was highly rated when he joined Celtic but injury issues have damaged his career at Parkhead. It will be interesting to see if he can kick-start his career elsewhere.
A move away would be ideal for both parties and Celtic must look to find a new club for the midfielder in January.
Kouassi has a contract until the summer of 2021 and clubs might be tempted to snap him up on a bargain during the winter transfer window.
Celtic have been linked with the likes of Wanyama recently and if the former star returns in January, Kouassi will fall further down the pecking order. A move away would be the best for him right now.
The last time he played for Celtic was in October last year.