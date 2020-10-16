Celtic vs Rangers

Scottish Premiership 2020/21

17th October, 12:30 pm BST

Celtic Park, Glasgow

Celtic host Rangers in the Old Firm Derby on Saturday and the Scottish champions will be looking to overtake their bitter rivals and claim the top spot in the league table with a win.





Celtic are currently second in the table, one point behind Steven Gerrard’s Rangers. However, they have a game in hand.

Neil Lennon’s side are heading into this game on the back of five consecutive league wins and they will be full of confidence. Celtic have an all-round better squad and they will fancy their chances of a win at home.

Meanwhile, Rangers have improved this year and they have been just as good in the league so far. The Ibrox outfit are at the top of the table and they will be looking to stay there after the end of the derby game.

Both teams have been equally impressive going forward this year and this should be an open contest. There could be plenty of quality attacking talent on show in the form of Edouard, Forrest, Morelos and Kent.

That said, Rangers have kept eight clean sheets in their ten league games so far and Gerrard will want his team to shut out the Celtic attack here.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the end. Rangers managed to beat Celtic away from home in the last derby game.

Team News

Odsonne Edouard was tested positive for Coronavirus while he was away with the France U21s but he is expected to return for tomorrow’s game.

Meanwhile, Hatem Elhamed, Nir Bitton and Ryan Christie are self-isolating according to protocols after coming in close contact with Covid-19 positive players on international duty. They are expected to miss out on Saturday.

Celtic Football Club statementhttps://t.co/BMKzIxtmH3 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 12, 2020

As for Rangers, Nikola Katic is ruled out with an injury and the likes of Helander, McGregor, Aribo and Roofe are doubts. New signing Bongai Zungu will miss out as well.

🎙️ SG: We are still assessing the International players who have arrived. We won’t have a full update on the International boys until later today. Joe Aribo and Roofe are really close but this game may be a little bit too soon for them to return. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 16, 2020

🎙️ SG: Bongani Zungu is currently in quarantine so we sadly won’t see him for another 10 days or so. We have sorted him with gym equipment so he can train from home. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 16, 2020

Predicted Starting Lineups

Celtic possible starting lineup: Barkas; Jullien, Duffy, Ajer; Frimpong, Ntcham, Brown, McGregor, Taylor; Elyounoussi, Ajeti

Rangers possible starting lineup: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Kamara, Jack, Davis; Hagi, Kent; Defoe

Key Stats

Rangers have conceded 3 goals in their last 10 league games. Celtic have let in 5 in their last 9.

Both Celtic and Rangers are unbeaten in the Scottish League so far this season.

Celtic have won their last 8 home matches in the league.

Celtic have scored at least 3 goals in their last 8 home matches in the league.

Both teams have won three of the last six meetings between the two sides.