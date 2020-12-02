Celtic Predicted Starting Lineup vs AC Milan

AC Milan host Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday and the Italian outfit will be looking to take another step closer to qualifying for the knockout rounds of the competition.

The Scottish giants are heading into this game on the back of two wins in their last ten matches in all competitions and they will be under immense pressure to put on an impressive performance.





Manager Neil Lennon is fighting for his future and it will be interesting to see if his side can put up a fight against the Italian giants this week.

💬 NL: “For 20 years, I’ve done everything in my power to bring success to the club and fans. That’s not going to change. We are working so hard to turn everything around and the players are feeling it, they need my support as well.” — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 2, 2020

AC Milan are second in their group with seven points from four matches and a win here could see them climb to the top of the standings, especially if the other results go their way.

Meanwhile, Celtic are yet to win a single group game and they were thrashed 4-0 by Sparta Prague in their last match.

AC Milan are firm favourites heading into this game and they will fancy their chances of a big win here.

The Serie A side outfit will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mateo Musacchio and Rafael Leao for this game.

Celtic on the other hand are likely to be without Forrest, Elyounoussi and Duffy for this game. Barkas, Bitton, Elhamed and Rogic are expected to drop down to the bench after a poor performance in the defeat to Ross County last time out.

💬 NL: “Elyounoussi won’t travel. Duffy’s having his knee assessed, he picked up a knock today so we’ll see how he is. I’ll still put a strong team out and give some players some much-needed game time as well.” More from the manager ahead of #MILCEL soon on YouTube 💻 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 2, 2020

Predicted Celtic Starting Lineup: Bain; Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Laxalt; Brown, McGregor, Christie, Ntcham; Ajeti, Edouard

You can watch Milan v Celtic and all other Europa League games via live streaming.