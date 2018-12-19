Celtic predicted starting line-up vs Motherwell

After two back to back defeats, Scottish champions Celtic will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Motherwell at Parkhead on Wednesday night.
Brendan Rodgers received a massive boost this week as both Ryan Christie and Dedryck Boyata returned to first team training. However, both of them are expected to return next week.
The Celtic is expected to make at least two changes to the starting line-up ahead of tonight’s game.
Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney both missed the game against Hibernian on Sunday with minor injuries. Lustig, 73-cap international for Sweden, is set to take the right-back role, while Tierney will replace Emilio Izaguirre.
Felipe Benkovic and Jozo Simunovic should partner at the heart of defence, with Craig Gordon expected to start in goals.
In the midfield, with Christie out for this tie, Rodgers has no other options but to start with Olivier Ntcham and Scott Brown. They both failed to impress in the defeat at Easter Road on Sunday, but Rodgers will hope that the duo will come good against Motherwell.
James Forrest has been ever present this season, and he will occupy the right wing position. Scott Sinclair has been very poor this season, and he needs to raise his game. Callum McGregor will take the central attacking midfield position.
Rodgers has only Odsonne Edouard as the club’s available centre-forward so is nailed-on to start as a lone striker.
Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Motherwell: Gordon, Tierney, Simunovic, Benkovic, Lustig, Brown, Ntcham, Sinclair, McGregor, Forrest, Edouard.