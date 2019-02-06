Celtic predicted line-up vs Hibernian

Celtic will be looking to make five wins in a row in the Scottish Premiership, when they host Hibernian at Parkhead on Wednesday.
Two late goals from James Forrest and Timothy Weah sealed all three points for the Bhoys in their last match against St Johnstone.
Brendan Rodgers will be hoping for another positive result against a manager-less Hibs side on Wednesday evening, but the Hoops have a host of injury concerns.
Celtic are missing several key players for this game. The likes of Odsonne Edouard, Ryan Christie and James Forrest are all struggling, and they may miss out against Hibs.
Scott Bain should retain his place in goal. January deadline day signing Jeremy Toljan may be in line for a start with Mikael Lustig making way for him.
Dedryck Boyata was back in training and the Belgian international is likely to partner Jozo Simunovic in central defence. Emilio Izaguirre should continue at left back with Kieran Tierney still not fully fit.
Scott Brown will start in midfield alongside Nir Bitton. Oliver Burke could start on the right, with Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair forming the attacking trio behind Timothy Weah, who is expected lead the line following his goal on Sunday.
Predicted Celtic XI vs Hibs: Bain, Izaguirre, Boyata, Simunovic, Toljan, Brown, Bitton, Sinclair, McGregor, Burke, Weah.