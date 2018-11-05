Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Celtic post impressive James Forrest stat on Twitter

5 November, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League


Celtic have turned a corner around since their 2-1 defeat in the Scottish Premiership against Kilmarnock in September. Since then, the Bhoys have won all of their league games, with one player proving to be head and shoulders above the rest.

James Forrest has been enjoying a rich vein of form, and has scored nine goals in all competitions this season already.

Celtic have posted a tweet on the 27-year-old’s heroics, highlighting an impressive stat – Forrest has been involved in 10 goals in his last 5 domestic appearances.

Many Celtic fans have respond to the tweet, praising their home grown lad. Some fans believe that he is the best player in Scotland at the moment.

After breaking into the senior team in 2010, he has gradually developed as an important player for the club.

However, Forrest has taken his game to a whole new level in the last two seasons under Brendan Rodgers. Last season, he scored 17 goals in all competitions.

Forrest scored four goals in a game against St Johnstone last month. He has scored in his last three games, including in both the fixtures against Hearts.

