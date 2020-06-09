Celtic plotting bid for David Turnbull

Celtic are looking to submit an offer for Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull.

The player was close to joining the Hoops last year but his failed medical resulted in a collapsed move.





It will be interesting to see if the Hoops can pull off the signing this summer.

Last year, the two clubs agreed on a fee of around £3.25m for the 20-year-old. It remains to be seen whether Celtic are willing to pay that much for someone who hasn’t played too much this season.

Turnbull had surgery on his knee after his failed Celtic medical and he has made just two appearances this season.

As per Football Insider, Celtic will probably try and sign him for a knockdown price now.

We covered reports earlier that Turnbull wants to resurrect his dream move to Celtic this summer.

That should help the Scottish club negotiate a fee with Motherwell easily. If the player decides to force the move, Motherwell will have to find a way to sell him.

Before his injury, Turnbull was a star in Scotland and if he manages to regain that form, he would be a superb addition to Lennon’s squad.

He is very young and he has plenty of time to recapture the form and confidence. Celtic must look to wrap up the signing soon.