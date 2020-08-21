Celtic plotting £2m-plus bid for David Turnbull

Celtic are looking to sign the Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull this summer.

The player came close to signing for the Scottish champions back in June 2019 but a knee problem derailed his move to Parkhead in the end.





According to Football Insider, it seems that Neil Lennon is willing to return for the goalscoring midfielder once again.

Celtic are expected to get rid of Tom Rogic this summer and Turnbull would be his replacement. Rogic has fallen down the pecking order at Celtic and he is no longer a key player for them.

Also, he has not been at his best ever since the departure of Rodgers.

Turnbull will add goals and creativity to the Celtic side if he joins them.

As per Football Insider, the Hoops are lining up a £2m plus bid for the player and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Motherwell.

A move to Celtic would be a step up for Turnbull and he’s likely to be keen if the Scottish champions come calling for him this summer.

Celtic need to add more goals to their midfield and the signing of Turnbull for the reported fee could prove to be a bargain.

Furthermore, his arrival would add some much-needed depth to Lennon’s side as well.