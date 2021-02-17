Celtic plan to appoint Callum McGregor as the next club captain

Celtic are set to hand Callum McGregor the club captaincy when Scott Brown leaves the club as per Football Insider.

The 35-year-old’s contract is due to expire in the summer and it is unclear whether the Scottish outfit will hand him an extension.





The Celtic star has regressed this season and is clearly not the player he used to be. The Hoops need to move on and bring in better players if they want to progress as a club.

McGregor has been a fabulous servant for the club in recent years and he has the qualities to lead them in future.

The 27-year-old is an academy product and knows the club inside out. He understands the fanbase and should be able to relate to their values.

There is no doubt that McGregor is probably best suited to take over the captaincy role in the current squad. He has the attitude and the quality to lead by example.

Premier League side Leicester City were linked with McGregor back in 2019 and also last summer. However, Celtic decided to block his exit.

He has been one of the few consistent performers in the Celtic side this season and Football Insider claims that the player could end up committing the rest of his career to the Scottish club.

Such a development would certainly delight the fans who adore McGregor.