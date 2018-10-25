Celtic plagued with injuries ahead of Leipzig clash

Celtic face Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the Europa League today.
The Scottish champions will be looking to secure a positive result against the Germans but the number of injuries will be a concern for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
Celtic will be without several first team players for this game.
Key players like Leigh Griffiths, Filip Benkovic, Scott Brown and Tom Rogic have been ruled out with injuries. Meanwhile, in-form midfielder James Forrest is suspended. Rogic could be back at the weekend but Brown could be sidelined for a month if reports are to be believed.
It will be interesting to see how Rodgers sets up his side for the Leipzig game now. Celtic will be underdogs here and they might need a defensive approach to get something out of the game.
The Scottish champions have never won away in Germany and this will be another tough outing for them.
Celtic have shown improvement in their recent games and Rodgers will be frustrated with the injury situation. He would have wanted his best players fit and firing right now.
Rodgers said: “You always miss good players, but not every player was always a name. They were once nothing. You have to get the opportunity and some of these guys will have the opportunity. Go and make a name for yourself. That’s the message. It would be nice to have a strong squad and keep everyone together with all the players fit. But this is the nature of it.”