Celtic open the door for Olivier Ntcham sale, West Brom and Southampton interested

Celtic are prepared to part ways with midfielder Olivier Ntcham before the transfer window closes on February 1, a report from Football Insider claims.

Earlier this season, it was revealed that the Hoops need to raise funds and they could sell the likes of Ntcham, Odsonne Edouard, Ryan Christie and Kristoffer Ajer.





It is now reported that the hierarchy have given the green light for Ntcham’s sale with West Bromwich Albion and Southampton said to be interested.

Marseille and Lyon are also in the running to sign the former Manchester City graduate, who is valued at around £12 million by the Hoops.

SL View:

The 24-year-old has fallen out-of-favour with the Hoops as the season has progressed and he has managed only 28 minutes of league action since November.

With under 18 months left on his contract, the Hoops are willing to offload the versatile midfielder and it remains to be seen whether anyone is prepared to meet their price.

West Brom are looking to improve their squad this month and Ntcham could be a quality addition with his ability to play anywhere in the midfield.

However, their focus mainly appears on bargain signings and it is unclear whether they would be willing to match the price tag.

Southampton, meanwhile, have a settled midfield with the presence of James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Stuart Armstrong and Oriol Romeu (short-term injury).

We don’t see them spending on a back-up option midway through the campaign.

A return to Ligue 1 could be the likelier option for Ntcham with the interest from Lyon and Marseille.

Lyon are just two points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain and they may be tempted to land him to boost their title prospects.

Marseille may look into his services, suppose Morgan Sanson leaves the club. The 26-year-old is on the radar of Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com