Celtic open talks to sign Max Lowe from Derby

Celtic are already planning for life after Kieran Tierney if reports are to be believed.
According to Daily Record, they want to sign the Derby left back Max Lowe and they have already held talks with the Championship club regarding a transfer.
Max Lowe could prove to be a superb addition to Lennon’s side next season and it will be interesting to see if the Hoops submit an offer for him soon.
Although Tierney is far more talented with a higher ceiling, Lowe wouldn’t be a bad replacement. The 22-year-old was on loan at Aberdeen last season and he managed to impress in the Scottish League.
Lowe is not a key player for Frank Lampard’s side and the Rams might be willing to sell for the right price this summer. The player could be keen on the move as well. He needs to play regularly and Derby cannot provide him with that opportunity.
It is hard for Celtic to attract players of Tierney’s calibre right now and they should look to replace him wisely with more than one addition.
Arsenal are interested in the Celtic ace and if they agree to pay the reported £25m asking price, Celtic should use that money to improve their squad on a whole.
They are in desperate need of a quality centre back and a striker as well.