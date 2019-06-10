Celtic must sign Carter-Vickers to strengthen key area

Neil Lennon could be in the market for a centre-back as he looks set to lose three defenders at Celtic this summer. Dedryck Boyata is joining Hertha BSC, Filip Benkovic has returned to Leicester City and Marvin Compper is expected to leave after making just one appearance since joining Celtic in January 2018.
With Lennon still having Jozo Simunovic, Jack Hendry and Kristoffer Ajer at his disposal, the Hoops may only need one defender brought in and Tottenham’s Cameron Carter-Vickers should be considered. The £20k-per-week centre-back spent last season on loan at Swansea City and might be available for another move.
If he’s granted a permanent departure, it may take a £5m bid to procure his signature. Carter-Vickers might also be allowed to leave on loan as he has a tough task to get into the Tottenham first-team next season. The 21-year-old was a regular in an underperforming Swansea side in 2018/19, so why wouldn’t he want to join a club looking to win a ninth consecutive title?
The US international has made only four appearances in all competitions for Spurs so his long-term future at the club looks in serious doubt. Whether Celtic will capitalise on the situation remains to be seen, but Carter-Vickers has been loaned out three times in the last two years and admitted he’s open to a move this summer.
