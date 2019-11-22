Celtic must pay the £10m asking price for Elyounoussi

Mohamed Elyounoussi has made quite the impression at Celtic so far.
The left sided attacker has been in fine form for Neil Lennon’s side and the Scottish giants have the chance to sign him permanently for a fee of around £8-10m.
As per Football Insider, Southampton are willing to do business for that amount. Furthermore, the two clubs are now in contact regarding a transfer.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic make their move to sign Elyounoussi on a permanent deal now. The 25-year-old is already a key player for Lennon and keeping him at the club for the long haul would be a very wise move.
Elyounoussi is enjoying his time at Celtic and he could be open to staying for the long term.
Celtic must grab this opportunity to sign the player for a reasonable fee. The 25-year-old has all the tools to develop into one of the best players in the league.
The Hoops have sold the likes of Dembele and Tierney recently and signing someone like Elyounoussi would show their ambition.
It would be a massive boost for the fans and the dressing room if they manage to get the deal over the line.