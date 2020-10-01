Celtic must pay more than £5m to loan Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham winger Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and it seems that Celtic are keen on bringing him to Parkhead.

According to Football Insider, Celtic have offered more than £2 million to take Sessegnon on loan for the season but they have been told that they must pay more than £5 million to get the deal done.





Apparently, Tottenham are willing to loan the player out but there are hoping to get a hefty loan fee and they want the player’s wages to be covered in full as well.

The 20-year-old is a top-class talent and he could make a big difference to the Celtic squad if he joins them on a loan deal.

Celtic will be hoping to win their 10th title in a row this year and they need all the quality they can get. Sessegnon can play as a winger as well as a left-back and he could prove to be a superb short-term addition to Neil Lennon’s squad.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic are willing to shell out big money for the 20-year-old this summer.

Sessegnon needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Tottenham cannot provide him with that opportunity this season. A move to Celtic could be ideal for his career as well.

He will be a key player for Celtic and the regular game time in Scotland could help him return to Tottenham as a better clear next year.