Celtic must move for Rangers target Dominic Solanke

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reportedly wants to bring Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke to the Ibrox club in the January transfer window.
The Express reported earlier this month that the Gers have made Solanke their ‘top target’ ahead of the January window as Gerrard is keen to bolster the squad.
The 21-year-old has struggled for games this season for the Reds. He has dropped down the pecking order behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi, and has not featured in any Premier League game this season.
However, Celtic should move ahead of their rivals and bring the striker to Parkhead in January.
Celtic suffered a massive blow last week after Leigh Griffiths was given time off by the club to recover from psychological ailments.
Rodgers has confirmed that he will be looking to sign two strikers in January, as he currently has Odsonne Edouard as the only recognised striker in the squad.
Given his quality, Solanke would kill it in the Premiership though, and he would add significant quality to the Celtic side.
He will be inching to get some games under his belt, and Rodgers should not hesitate to return to his former club and snap him up ahead of Rangers.