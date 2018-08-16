Celtic move ahead in the race to sign Jason Denayer

Earlier this week, Turkish Football reported that reigning Super Lig champions Galatasaray have struck a deal to sign Jason Denayer from Manchester City.
The player had agreed personal terms with the Istanbul giants and it looked like he would be completing his move very shortly.
Celtic have shown interest in him as well, with the The Scottish Sun reporting last week that the Scottish champions are looking to strike a deal for the 23-year-old who made a strong impact during a loan spell at Parkhead in 2014-15.
Just when it seemed like the Bhoys would miss out on him, fresh reports from Belgium would surely cheer up the Celtic fans. Belgian newspaper Nieuwsblad claim Celtic are not only alive in the race to sign the Belgium international, but are leading the race as well.
Gala had agreed a £2.7 million loan move for Denayer but the deal collapsed after a failure in assurance.
Signing a central defender is a priority for Brendan Rodgers this summer. It was a problem area for the Bhoys last season, and recent clashes against AEK Athens and Hearts show that they are lacking leadership qualities at the back.
Dedryck Boyata is facing an uncertain future at the club. The Belgian claimed on Instagram that he was not fit enough to face the Greek side in the crucial Champions League qualifier, but Rodgers claimed after the match that the player was fit enough to participate.
Boyata is reportedly looking to leave the club and is unwilling to enter a negotiation over any potential new deal. With Jozo Simunovic struggling badly this season and Marvin Compper nowhere to be seen, the need for a centre-back is clearly evident.
Denayer has already proven himself in Scotland during his time at Celtic. He scored six goals in 44 appearances, and ended the campaign with a league and cup double.
Manchester City are demanding £9 million for the Belgian defender, but he is worth every penny. He would be a fantastic signing for the club, and Celtic should do everything to bring him to Parkhead.