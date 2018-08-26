Celtic monitoring Nick Powell but he would be an inspired signing for Leeds United

According to reports from Teamtalk, Scottish champions Celtic are monitoring Wigan Athletic forward Nick Powell but could face strong competition from a host of Championship clubs.
The former Manchester United midfielder has rediscovered his form at Wigan Athletic since he joined them in 2016. He played a key role for the club last season, scoring 15 league goals, and helped the Latics clinch the League One title.
He has started brilliantly this season as well scoring three goals and further registering three assists. The report claims that Middlesbrough, Leeds and Stoke City are interested in his signature, while Celtic are also keeping a close tab on him.
Powell could be looking to join one of the Championship rivals in a deal worth upto £5 million once it becomes permanent as EFL clubs can only sign him on loan now. On that ground, Celtic have a clear advantage as they can sign him up permanently.
Although signing a defender is a priority for Brendan Rodgers, he can still look to bring a quality player in Powell to Parkhead this month.
Could he be an inspired signing for Bielsa?
Leeds have made a great start to the season and they have been simply superb going forward. The attacking line up of Samuel Saiz, Gjanni Alioski, Mateusz Klich, and Pablo Hernandez has been firing all cylinders while the likes of Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford have contributed from the bench as well.
Bielsa spoke about his desire to sign a player on loan this month. While it was thought that he would sign a defender, it seems the Argentine has no plans whatsoever of bolstering his defence. Instead, he could bolster his attacking midfield options.
Powell is an exciting player and could flourish under Bielsa. If Leeds can snap him up ahead of other potential suitors, and if the player can replicate his Wigan form, he could prove to be an inspired signing for the Yorkshire club.