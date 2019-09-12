Blog Teams Celtic Celtic manager Neil Lennon rubbishes Scott Brown bust-up claims

Celtic manager Neil Lennon rubbishes Scott Brown bust-up claims

12 September, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Celtic were dumped out of the Champions League qualifying campaign by CFR Cluj last month, after the Romanian outfit handed them a 4-3 defeat in the second-leg of the third-qualifying round following a 1-1 draw in the first-leg.

Hoops skipper Scott Brown mistakenly liked a Tweet criticizing manager Neil Lennon’s tactics for the clash, but he quickly realized his error, unliked it and apologized minutes later.

Nevertheless, some felt the Celtic legend was taking a dig at the boss and that there is a rift between them.

However, Lennon has dismissed those claims, and he reckons it will take a lot for anything to come between them given their relationship over the years.

“I don’t know where that’s come from at all. It’s nonsense, honestly. I can’t control the rumours,” the Hoops boss told The Scottish Sun.

“I love him and we have a great relationship, a strong bond with a huge amount of respect and it goes back a long, long way.

“I trust him and he trusts me. It’d take a lot for anything to come between that.”

Despite the belief in some quarters that Brown has lost form, he has remained a key player under Lennon and did prove himself all over again, putting in an impressive shift during the 2-0 win over Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

Both share a solid relationship, and it’s almost impossible to see them ever falling apart.

With Celtic eyeing ten Scottish Premiership titles in a row and looking to defend their domestic treble this season, both manager and skipper can’t afford to let anything come between them, and quickly rubbishing the bust-up claims is a good move on Lennon’s part.

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff reveals his future plans

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye