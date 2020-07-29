Celtic make enquiry for Rodrigo Riquelme

Celtic are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme this summer.

As per reports (via Daily Record), the Hoops have made an enquiry for the player already.





Riquelme’s contract with the Spanish giants expires in 2021 and Atletico want to extend his stay at the club. However, the player is keen on regular first-team football and that might not be possible just yet.

Atletico are well stocked in the wide areas and it would be best for Riquelme to move on in search of more first-team action.

A move to Celtic could be ideal for his development. The Hoops can help him improve as a player with regular first-team football and then he can move on to another big club in the future.

The Hoops need to improve their attack this summer and a talented youngster like Riquelme will add quality and depth to the side.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.

The report claims that Atletico are only willing to let the player leave on loan, but he has to sign an extension with them first.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic are looking to bring him permanently or on a loan deal. Either way, he should prove to be a good addition for them.