Celtic make approach for Ryan Sessegnon

Celtic have made an approach to sign the Tottenham winger Ryan Sessegnon.

The 20-year-old has not been a regular starter at the club since his £25m move from Fulham and a move away from the London club would be ideal for him.





Sessegnon needs to play more often at this stage of his career and Celtic can provide him with that opportunity.

The youngster can play as a left-back as well and his versatility would be an added bonus for the Scottish giants if they manage to sign him.

Sessegnon is a prodigious talent with a massive future ahead of himself. Celtic would have a future star on their hands if they signed him.

As per reports (h/t Daily Record), the deal could be difficult to complete because of the finances involved.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can convince Spurs to let the player leave this summer.

Even if Celtic sign the player on a loan deal, it would be a coup for them in the short-term. Sessegnon could make a big difference to their title aspirations.

He was a star for Fulham in the Championship and he would excel in the Scottish Premiership as well. A loan move could actually be the best option for all parties involved.

Here is what the Celtic fans had to say about the links.

