Celtic looking to snap up Claudio Bravo

Celtic are interested in signing the Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo.

As per The Times (Chile), the Hoops are looking to bring in an experienced keeper this summer.

The likes of Joe Hart and Ben Foster are on their radar as well.

It will be interesting to see if they manage to bring in Bravo. The former Barcelona player is a squad player at Manchester City and a move to Celtic would allow him to play regular first-team football.

Bravo has won the La Liga and the Champions League with Barcelona and the Premier League with Manchester City. He has won the Copa America with Chile as well.

His experience could be vital for the Celtic dressing room.

Celtic had Forster on loan this season and he has been linked with a permanent move to Parkhead.

It would be quite strange for Celtic to sign both Forster and Bravo this summer. It is safe to assume that Bravo could be an alternative if the Hoops fail to agree on a deal for Forster.

Both players would improve Celtic next season and it remains to be seen who they end up with.

Similarly, Foster and Hart would be good signings as well.

Hart has not been a starter for a while now and he is likely to be tempted if Celtic can offer him regular first-team football.

Foster has done well with Watford and he would be a great addition to Lennon’s side as well.