Celtic looking to sign Sergio Quintero this summer

Celtic are looking to signing the Ecuadorian midfielder Sergio Quintero this summer.
According to El Diario, the Scottish giants have already expressed their interest in the 20-year-old.
Quintero is very highly rated in South America and he has managed to impress with Ecuador’s youth teams so far.
He is doing well in the U20 World Cup and he was a key part of the side that won the 2019 South American U-20 Championship.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic manage to agree on a fee with his club Imbabura SC.
Furthermore, they will have to work hard to secure a work permit for the player as well.
Neil Lennon is looking to improve his side this summer and someone like Quintero would be a solid long term investment.
Celtic could do with a quality ball winner in their midfield and if the 20-year-old adapts quickly, he could make a big difference to the side.
The Scottish outfit have always tried to bring in top quality talents and develop them into stars and they will be looking to do the same with the Ecuadorian now.
Quintero will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Van Dijk, Dembele etc. if the move goes through this summer.