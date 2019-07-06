Celtic looking to sign Romaine Sawyers from Brentford

Celtic are looking to sign Romaine Sawyers from Brentford this summer.
According to Daily Record, the midfielder is an alternative to David Turnbull for Neil Lennon. Turnbull’s move to Celtic collapsed earlier this summer.
Sawyers has done well for Brentford and he could prove to be a solid addition to Celtic’s midfield.
The player is in the last year of his contract and he will be available for a reasonable price.
Daily Record add that Celtic are eyeing up a £2.5million move for the 27-year-old midfielder.
The physically imposing midfielder is currently at the peak of his powers and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Celtic.
The likes of Ntcham have been linked with an exit and Celtic are in desperate need of quality midfielders.
It will be interesting to see if they manage to get the deal over the line now.
They are not the only club after Romaine Sawyers. Stoke City are thought to be keen on the player as well.
It remains to be seen whether the Hoops make their move for the midfielder in the coming weeks now. They certainly have the resources to pull this off.
