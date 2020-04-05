Celtic looking to sign Calum Kavanagh

Celtic are keen on signing the Irish youngster Calum Kavanagh.
According to Herald, Newcastle United are keen on the player as well along with other Premier League clubs.
The report adds that Celtic are trying to lure the player to Scotland. It will be interesting to see if they succeed.
The 16-year-old is highly rated and Middlesbrough want to keep him at the club. Apparently, they have offered him a three-year professional contract as well.
Celtic have done well to nurture young talents throughout the years and they will be hoping to do the same with Kavanagh. They are planning for the future and players like Kavanagh could prove to be superb long-term investments.
The Scottish side have a good reputation when it comes to developing young players and Kavanagh will certainly be tempted if the Hoops come calling.
The likes of Van Dijk, Dembele, Edouard, Tierney etc. have all benefited from their time at Celtic and Kavanagh will be hoping to follow in their footsteps and develop into a quality player.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic can beat the competition for the young striker. The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 16-year-old and they have what it takes to outmuscle Celtic financially.
Having said that, the youngster needs to join a club where the path to the first team is simpler and Celtic certainly have an edge in that respect.