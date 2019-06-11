Celtic looking to sign Amir Rrahmani

Celtic are looking to sign Amir Rrahmani this summer.
According to the Belgian outlet La Derniere Heure, the 25-year-old defender is available for a fee of around £1.75million.
Celtic are in need of defensive reinforcements and Rrahmani would be a solid signing. The 6ft 4 in defender has done well with Dinamo Zagreb and he could make a big difference in the Scottish League.
Neil Lennon will have to improve his side in order to win more trophies next year and signings like Rrahmani would be ideal.
Apart from improving Celtic defensively, Rrahmani will add a set piece threat to the Celtic side as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish Champions manage to get the deal over the line now. It could prove to be a massive bargain in future.
Rrahmani is only 25 and he has not reached his peak yet. He could be the mainstay of Celtic’s defence for the next few years.
The player might be tempted to join a big club like Celtic as well. They can offer him regular European football.
The likes of Amiens and Standard Liege are keen on the player as well and Celtic will have to move quickly if they really want to sign him.