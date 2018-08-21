Celtic looking to offload Ryan Christie with Sunderland keen

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Celtic will listen to offers for Ryan Christie as the Bhoys are looking to offload him in the summer transfer window.
The 23-year-old joined Celtic in 2015 but has failed to make an impact, managing only 10 league appearances till date. He has been on loan to Inverness and Aberdeen during this time, and it seems another loan move could be on the cards for him.
Sunderland, who dropped to League One following their relegation from the Championship last season, are keen to bring him on loan with an eye on a permanent deal in January.
Jack Ross hopes to tie up a loan deal for the 23-year-old who is out of contract next summer and won’t be offered a new deal.
Christie, who has made two appearances for the Scotland national team, is surplus to requirements under Brendan Rodgers, and the club want to recoup as much of their outlay on Christie as they can.
He featured in Celtic’s Champions League qualifiers against Alashkert and Rosenborg, but is not in Rodgers’s first team plans.
Clubs in the English Football League can sign players on loan, and Sunderland are looking to offer him a route out of Celtic. He is a good player, and would be a smart addition for Sunderland.