Celtic looking to bring in Tommy Smith from Huddersfield

Celtic are interested in signing the Huddersfield defender Tommy Smith this summer.
According to Daily Record, the 27-year-old centre back is valued at around £4m but Celtic hope to sign him for £3m.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Terriers. The Scottish giants are currently locked in talks for the defender.
Celtic need to improve their back four heading into the next season and Smith would be ideal. Neil Lennon has lost the likes of Boyata, Lustig and Benkovic this summer.
They have signed Jullien and Smith will be another quality addition. The defence is a problem area for Celtic and they should look to address that situation in the transfer window.
He has the ability to shine in Scotland and he could be a key player for them next season.
The report from Daily Record claims that Smith is a target for Stoke City as well.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic submit an offer for the 27-year-old soon. They cannot wait for the other clubs to step in with offers for Smith. Celtic cannot afford to be drawn into a bidding war.
They have been linked with a host of full-backs as well. Overall, it seems like Lennon has a very busy summer ahead of him.