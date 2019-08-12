Celtic looking to bring in Greg Taylor before window closes

Celtic will be looking to bring in a replacement for Kieran Tierney before the window closes.
According to Daily Record, Neil Lennon is eyeing up a move for Kilmarnock’s Greg Taylor.
Apparently, the Hoops scouted the 21-year-old target at the weekend and they could make a move for him soon.
Celtic raked in £25m from Tierney’s sale and they are expected to improve the squad significantly now. It will be interesting to see if the hierarchy manages to deliver.
The fans will be expecting signings all across the pitch and Lennon must look to get a few players in.
Simply buying a left-back won’t be enough. Celtic must use the Tierney money to improve their attack and midfield as well.
Taylor is a talented young left-back and he should prove to be a good addition to Lennon’s side. Currently, Celtic have Boli as their first choice left-back but the summer signing has struggled to adapt to Scottish football so far.
It won’t be hard to convince him to leave Kilmarnock for Celtic. The Hoops must look to convince his club first.
It will be interesting to see if they manage to get the deal over the line before the window closes.