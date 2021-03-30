Lucien Favre interested in managing Celtic

Celtic have been linked with quite a few managers in recent months, and it appears that former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is interested in taking over at Parkhead.

The 63-year-old was sacked by the German club in December after a dismal run of results, and Daily Mail claims that he is keen on the Celtic job.





The Hoops parted company with Neil Lennon after a mediocre season, and John Kennedy is currently the interim boss.

Celtic have been linked with the likes of Eddie Howe, Roy Keane and Chris Wilder, but Favre’s interest in the role could be exciting for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

SL View: Ideal man for the Celtic rebuild?

Celtic need a major rebuild, and they must appoint someone who can nurture young players and add a distinct tactical style to their play.

The Scottish giants have been comfortably beaten by Rangers to the title this season, and the Hoops will be determined to bounce back strongly next year.

Favre did an impressive job at Dortmund before his sacking, and he could be a quality addition.

The 63-year-old introduced a quick, attacking style of football at Dortmund, which was extremely popular with the fans.

He also helped develop talented young players at the German club, and Celtic will be hoping for a similar impact if he is appointed as their next manager.

Here is how some Celtic fans reacted to the news.

He would be my no.1 target out of everyone mentioned so far. Would have us playing great football. — Sam Burns (@Samburns90) March 30, 2021

Too professional for the Celtic board. — The Retro Celtic🍀 (@RetroCeltic) March 30, 2021

Read his teams have a very young average age usually, he sounds very much the type of coach we should be after. He’s got vast experience, older but very modern in his thinking. The fact he’s renowned for developing youngsters is ideal. He’d be an outstanding candidate — Mark Reilly (@OrdellRobbieCSC) March 30, 2021

Sounds too good to be true. Hope we can get him. — Frajdej666 (@Szamanicu) March 30, 2021

I’d be concerned about his lack of trophies in his career and also lack of a plan b. His Dortmund team got found out and were being ripped apart by average teams towards the end of his time there — Tom Barry (@TomBarr15971233) March 30, 2021

Personally I can't see a new manager in place before DOF is in place. And if Harkin is dof don't be surprised to see Maresca follow as manager — Colin Garvey (@ColinGarvey11) March 30, 2021

Read: Former Celtic star reckons John Kennedy should give 30-year-old more game time.