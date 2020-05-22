Celtic legend Chris Sutton shares his best nine-in-a-row Xl

Celtic wrapped up nine-in-a-row earlier this week after the Scottish Premiership season was ended on a points-per-game basis.

The campaign still had eight games left prior to the suspension of football in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Hoops 13 points at the top of the table.

The SPFL wasn’t able to come up with a way to play the remaining games, hence their decision to bring the campaign to a conclusion.

Celtic will now look to make it 10-in-a-row next term, but their ninth consecutive title wouldn’t have been possible without some quality players over the past nine campaigns, and Hoops legend Chris Sutton has decided to pay a tribute to the best of the bunch, picking his best nine-in-a-row starting XI.

My best 9-in-a-row Xl… who would be in yours??🍀

Virgil Van Dijk, Mikael Lustig, Kieran Tierney and Moussa Dembele are the only ones no longer playing for Celtic, with the other seven playing a huge role in Neil Lennon’s side this term.

Skipper Scott Brown has been a constant presence through Celtic’s recent dominance, playing a part in every of the club’s last 10 titles, and it’s safe to say he will go down in history as a Hoops legend.