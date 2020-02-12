Celtic legend Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers loss against Kilmarnock

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Rangers suffered their third defeat of the Scottish Premiership season at the hands of Kilmarnock on Wednesday night, going 10 points behind Celtic as a result after the Hoops secured a 5-0 victory against Hearts.
The result has dealt a massive blow on the Light Blues’ title aspirations despite the fact that they still have a game in hand.
Celtic legend Chris Sutton was more than happy to react to Rangers’ loss on Twitter, praising Kilmarnock thus:
Big win for Kilmarnock…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 12, 2020
Kilmarnock 2-1… Brophy stunning strike…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 12, 2020
Rangers opened the scoring through a stunning Scott Arfield strike 32 minutes into the game, but the hosts equalized in the 77th minute through Stephen O’Donnell before grabbing the winner 11 minutes later.
Alfredo Morelos had a goal ruled out for a push on a Kilmarnock defender just minutes before Eamonn Brophy broke the Gers’ hearts, and Steven Gerrard’s men will rue missing another chance to close the gap on Celtic at the top of the table.
Rangers have now lost twice and drawn once since they resumed action after the winter break, and it’s safe to say they have struggled for momentum, and that has affected their chances of stopping Neil Lennon’s men from making it nine league titles in a row.