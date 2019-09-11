Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli comments on his form

Celtic summer signing has stated that the Bhoys fans will now see the ‘real Boli Bolingoli’.
The left-back joined Neil Lennon’s side in the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £3 million from Rapid Vienna.
There was already a big pressure on him as he was expected to fill the large boots left by Kieran Tierney who joined Arsenal this summer.
Bolingoli made a shaky start to his Hoops career but he produced a solid performance in the Old Firm derby against Glasgow Rangers.
The Belgian was dropped by Lennon in Celtic’s Champions League qualifying defeat to Cluj. He was short of confidence, and the player admitted that his body language was not right.
However, it seems he has regained his form and confidence following back to back impressive performances against AIK and Rangers within a space of three days.
The defender feels he is on the right track and is now getting the confidence back. Celtic fans will love his positive attitude and also the frankness with which he admitted his prior situation.
Celtic will face Hamilton next after the international break.
“I feel like I’m starting to be the real Boli on the pitch, the Boli that loves to play and run,” said Bolingoli as quoted by the Daily Record.
“That energy was missing a bit in the beginning and I feel like I’m getting it back and getting the confidence back.
“I can see that in how I’m playing now. When I looked back on the previous games I noticed my body language was not the same.
“I have to show my real qualities at home now. That’s another challenge for me but that’s going to be alright. I’m overcoming the challenges in front of me now and I’m feeling very mentally strong.”