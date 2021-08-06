Celtic leading race to sign Fabricio Bustos

Celtic are keen to sign Independiente defender Fabricio Bustos, according to a report from Homme du Match.

Ange Postecoglou is desperate to bolster his ranks at Parkhead this summer.

The Hoops have a long way to go to close the gap on Rangers.

One position where Postecoglou definitely needs to improve is right-back.

Celtic plotting Fabricio Bustos swoop

Homme du Match claims the Glasgow giants are actually leading the race to sign the four-capped Argentina international.

The 25-year-old has been with Independiente his entire career.

He is an attacking full-back in every sense and contributes just as much in the final third as he does defensively.

Bustos could be available for a bargain fee this summer – just £3.3 million, according to Homme du Match.

The South American ace is a really tenacious and aggressive player. His playing style is quintessentially Argentinian.

So Bustos seems to be ideally suited to the robust nature of Scottish football.

£3.3m for the Independiente ace would be a real steal for Celtic.

And he would undoubtedly strengthen the right side of the Hoops’ backline.

