Celtic leading race to sign Fabricio Bustos

Celtic are keen to sign Independiente defender Fabricio Bustos, according to a report from Homme du Match.

Ange Postecoglou is desperate to bolster his ranks at Parkhead this summer.

The Hoops have a long way to go to close the gap on Rangers.

One position where Postecoglou definitely needs to improve is right-back.

Celtic plotting Fabricio Bustos swoop

Homme du Match claims the Glasgow giants are actually leading the race to sign the four-capped Argentina international.

The 25-year-old has been with Independiente his entire career.

He is an attacking full-back in every sense and contributes just as much in the final third as he does defensively.

Bustos in action for Independiente against Corinthians last season

Bustos could be available for a bargain fee this summer – just £3.3 million, according to Homme du Match.

The South American ace is a really tenacious and aggressive player. His playing style is quintessentially Argentinian.

So Bustos seems to be ideally suited to the robust nature of Scottish football.

£3.3m for the Independiente ace would be a real steal for Celtic.

And he would undoubtedly strengthen the right side of the Hoops’ backline.

