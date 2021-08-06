Celtic leading race to sign Fabricio Bustos

Celtic are keen to sign Independiente defender Fabricio Bustos, according to a report from Homme du Match.
Ange Postecoglou is desperate to bolster his ranks at Parkhead this summer.
The Hoops have a long way to go to close the gap on Rangers.
One position where Postecoglou definitely needs to improve is right-back.
Celtic plotting Fabricio Bustos swoop
Homme du Match claims the Glasgow giants are actually leading the race to sign the four-capped Argentina international.
The 25-year-old has been with Independiente his entire career.
He is an attacking full-back in every sense and contributes just as much in the final third as he does defensively.
Bustos could be available for a bargain fee this summer – just £3.3 million, according to Homme du Match.
The South American ace is a really tenacious and aggressive player. His playing style is quintessentially Argentinian.
So Bustos seems to be ideally suited to the robust nature of Scottish football.
£3.3m for the Independiente ace would be a real steal for Celtic.
And he would undoubtedly strengthen the right side of the Hoops’ backline.
