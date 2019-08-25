Celtic launch attempt to sign Greg Taylor

Celtic have been linked with the Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor this summer.
According to Daily Record, the Scottish champions have now launched their move for the player and he is keen on a move to Parkhead.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic can get the deal over the line before the European transfer window shuts.
Taylor is valued at £3m by Kilmarnock and Celtic certainly have the means to pay that.
The Scottish giants sanctioned a big-money sale for Kieran Tierney earlier this summer. The fans will be hoping for more backing in the market for Lennon now.
Celtic signed Boli this summer but the left-back has been unimpressive so far. Bringing in Taylor will allow Boli more time to adapt to Scottish football. Also, the increased competition for places will motivate both players to work hard.
According to Daily Record, the defender pulled out of Friday’s training session amid Celtic’s interest.
The Killie hierarchy are aware of his desire to join Celtic and the Hoops will have to pay the asking price if they want their man.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days. Taylor would be a good addition to Lennon’s squad and Celtic should look to pay up.