Celtic keen on Vasilios Barkas, club director a big fan of player

Celtic are interested in signing the Greek keeper Vasilios Barkas.

According to local reports (via Sportwitness), an unnamed club is now vying with the Hoops for the player’s signature.





It will be interesting to see if Celtic can beat the competition and sign the 26-year-old this summer.

Neil Lennon needs to sign a quality keeper and Barkas could be a good signing for his side.

Celtic had loaned Fraser Forster from Southampton this season and the Premier League keeper managed to impress a lot.

He was expected to be signed permanently as well but the deal has not materialised yet.

It seems that Barkas is another option for Celtic.

The Greek keeper has done very well for AEK so far and he has the ability to play for a club like Celtic.

The 26-year-old has kept 13 clean sheets this season and Celtic director Nick Hammond is reportedly a big fan of the player. He has watched the player since the start of last season.

Barkas has a contract with AEK until 2022 and therefore the Greek outfit are not under any pressure to sell him this summer. It seems that Celtic will have to agree to their demands if they truly want to sign the player.