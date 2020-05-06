Celtic keen on Stoke City’s Mohamed Sankoh

Celtic are interested in signing the Stoke City youngster Mohamed Sankoh this summer.
As per Football Insider, they have already expressed their interest in the striker who is being looked at by Everton and Chelsea as well.
16-year-old is highly rated by Stoke City and it will be interesting to see if they sanction a move away this summer.
A move to Celtic would be a step up for Sankoh and he is likely to be tempted if the Scottish giants come calling.
The Hoops have a very good track record of signing young players and developing them into first team stars. Sankoh will be hoping to follow a similar path to the first team if he joins the Scottish giants.
Sankoh is yet to sign professional terms with Stoke and Celtic will be able to sign him for a nominal compensation fee.
It will be interesting to see if they make their move for the youngster in the coming weeks.
If Celtic can convince the player to join them, Stoke will be forced to part with their prized asset.
The Hoops must look to secure the transfer soon if they are really keen on the player. They might struggle to get the deal done if Everton and Chelsea get involved.