Celtic keen on signing Birger Meling

Celtic are interested in signing the Rosenborg defender Birger Meling.
According to former Norway footballer Jesper Mathisen, the Hoops want to sign him as a replacement for Kieran Tierney.
The 24-year-old has done well with Rosenborg and he could prove to be a solid addition to Neil Lennon’s side.
Celtic sold Tierney to Arsenal earlier this summer and they have banked £25m from his sale.
The Scottish champions are now expected to bring in a quality replacement and it will be interesting to see if they can sign Meling in the coming weeks.
Celtic have signed Boli this summer but he has failed to adapt to the Scottish league so far. The young left-back has been quite underwhelming since joining Celtic.
Lennon must look to get in another defender before the window closes.
Meling will add quality and a winning mentality to the side. He has won several trophies with Rosenborg and Celtic know the player very well.
They have played against Meling in the recent seasons.
Celtic have the resources to pull this off and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.