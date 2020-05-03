Celtic keen on Michal Karbownik

Celtic are thought to be keen on signing the Legia Warsaw left-back Michal Karbownik.
The 19-year-old defender has done well in the Polish league and the Hoops could look to bring him in this summer as per Daily Record.
Celtic could do with a left-back next season after Greg Taylor and Boli failed to nail down the starting berth this season.
They have been linked with Aaron Hickey recently as well.
It seems that Celtic are really keen on signing a left-back this summer.
Karbownik has been linked with Tottenham as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
He is a talented young defender and a move to Celtic would be ideal for him at this stage of his career. The Hoops have a great record of developing talented young players and they could help Karbownik take the next step as well.
Furthermore, a move to the Scottish league would be a step up for him as well and he will improve in a much more challenging environment.
Celtic can offer him regular European football as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Hoops can agree on a fee with Legia Warsaw in the coming months. Their scouts have watched the player in action twice already this season.