Celtic keen on Liverpool’s Ben Davies

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing the Liverpool defender Ben Davies.

The 25-year-old signed for the Reds during the January transfer window last year for a nominal fee but he has struggled to break into the first team line-up so far.

According to Dominic king from Daily Mail, the likes of Sheffield United and Bournemouth are keen on signing the former Preston defender as well and the Blades have already had a loan inquiry turned down for the Player.

Liverpool have confirmed a new long term deal for Fabinho, story first flagged in May.

Davies needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move away from Liverpool would be ideal for him.

Celtic are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and the Liverpool defender could be a useful addition to the Scottish side.

The 25-year-old has shown his quality in the Championship with Preston and he has the ability to succeed in Scottish football as well.

The defender is unlikely to cost a lot because of his situation at Liverpool and Celtic should look to snap him up as soon as possible.

The Hoops will be hoping to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title this season and they will have to sort out their defensive vulnerabilities in order to challenge Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou has already signed Carl Starfelt to shore up his defensive options but Celtic will need to bring in another defender at the very least.

