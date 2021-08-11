Celtic eyeing move for Josip Juranovic

Celtic are keen on signing the Croatian defender Josip Juranovic this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the player is likely to cost around £2.5 million this summer.

Ange Postecoglou is determined to improve his defensive options before the transfer window closes and he has identified the Croatian as a summer target.

Initially, the Scottish giants were keen on signing Aurelio Buta from royal Antwerp but they have moved on to other targets because of the Belgium club’s demands.

Juranovic is on the cusp of establishing himself as the first-choice right-back for his country and he could prove to be a bargain for the reported price.

The 25-year-old defender can operate as a winger as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Hoops.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the Croatian is quite impressive going forward and he will add a new dimension to the Celtic attack. Juranovic scored one goal and picked up eight assists across all competitions last season.

Celtic have made a mixed start to the new season and they will be desperate to win the title after losing out to Rangers last time out. The defence has been a major problem for the Hoops over the past year and they have already signed Carl Starfelt earlier this summer.

It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the signing of the Croatian in the next few days.

