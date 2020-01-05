Celtic keen on Glenn Murray

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Brighton striker Glenn Murray.
Apparently, Neil Lennon is looking to add some firepower to his attack and Daily Mail claims that Murray has been identified as a target.
The 35-year-old could prove to be a superb back up for Odsonne Edouard. He managed to score 15 goals last season and he has the ability to make a difference in the Scottish League yet.
It could be similar to Defoe’s move to Rangers. Murray will add goals and experience to the side. Also, he will give Lennon more options in attack.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic manage to pull this off.
Murray is no longer a star player for Brighton and the Seagulls might just let him leave for the right price.
Neal Maupay and teenager Aaron Connolly are ahead of him in the pecking order right now.
Earlier this season, Potter also stated that Murray could be allowed to move midway through the season.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up. A move to Scotland would be ideal for him at this stage of his career.
He will get to play more and he might just win some silverware with the Hoops as well.