Celtic keen on Aaron Hickey

Celtic are interested in signing Aaron Hickey from Hearts.
As per the Scottish Sun, Premier League side Crystal Palace are keen on the 17-year-old as well.
Hickey is a former Celtic academy graduate and it will be interesting to see if he is tempted to return if the Hoops come calling.
The highly talented left-back could be available on a bargain if Hearts fail to pay his wages in the coming months.
It will be interesting to see where the player ends up this summer.
Celtic could use a left-back and Hickey would be a superb long term addition. He might not be able to make an immediate impact but it would be a wise investment from Celtic.
The likes of Taylor and Boli have been inconsistent since joining the club and Lennon needs to invest in his left-back position.
Celtic will have to make their move if they are really keen on the player. They cannot afford to get involved in a bidding war with Palace. The Premier League side have more resources and they will be able to tempt Hearts and the player easily.
Apparently, Manchester City and Southampton admire the player as well.