Celtic keen on a move for Omar Colley

Celtic are interested in signing the Sampdoria centre back Omar Colley this summer.

The 27-year-old has done well in the Italian League and he could prove to be a very good addition to Celtic's back four.





As per Calciomercato, the player will be allowed to leave Sampdoria this summer but he won’t come cheap. Colley has two years left on his contract and he is expected to command a considerable fee.

Neil Lennon’s defence has been bullied at times this season and the likes of Jullien and Ajer could use someone like Colley beside them.

Colley will add physique and defensive quality to Celtic’s back four. Also, the 27-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and he’s ready to make an immediate impact if he joins Celtic.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic are willing to spend big on the defender now. They have improved their attack with the signing of Albian Ajeti and they should look to sort out their defensive problems now.

Celtic will be aiming to win their tenth title in a row this year and having a quality squad will be very important.