Celtic January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Celtic have made a very poor start to the Scottish Premiership this season and they are currently 19 points behind League leaders Rangers.

Neil Lennon must look to improve his squad during the January transfer window and it remains to be seen if the defending champions can bridge the gap with Rangers in the coming months.





Key areas that need strengthening

Celtic are in desperate need of reinforcements at the centre of the park.

They are still reliant on Scott Brown who is past his peak and whose physical attributes are on the decline.

Celtic must look to sign a quality central midfield at this month and they have been linked with Ben Pearson from Preston North End.

Furthermore, Celtic also need to sign a quality defender who can push the likes of Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer for a starting berth. The Hoops have been linked with Mark McKenzie in recent weeks.

Celtic have conceded 15 goals in 19 league matches and they will have to improve defensively if they want to catch up with Rangers.

Potential departures

Celtic are unlikely to get rid of their fringe players this month.

They are in the middle of a title race right now and will not want to weaken their squad at this stage of the season.

