Celtic interested in signing David Turnbull

Celtic are looking to sign the Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull this summer.
According to BBC, the Scottish champions have already submitted a bid for the player but it has been turned down.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic return with an improved offer for the player now.
The 19-year-old is very highly rated in Scotland and he could prove to be a solid long term investment for Celtic. He scored 15 goals and provided five assists in the Scottish Premiership for Motherwell this past season.
They have done well to develop young and talented individuals over the years and they could get the best out of Turnbull as well.
As per the report from BBC, the Motherwell midfielder is valued at around £3m.
Celtic can certainly afford that fee if they are genuinely interested in the player.
Neil Lennon has done well since taking over at Parkhead and he needs to be backed in the market now.
Celtic will want to do well in Europe next year and they need reinforcements for that. Signings like Turnbull would certainly improve them next season.